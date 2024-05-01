Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pushpa is Oora Mass

The Teaser for 'Pushpa: The Rule' was released to a rousing response on Icon Star Allu Arjun's birthday last month. The goosebumps-inducing Teaser has now been followed by what can only be described as an unparalleled anthem of sorts. The song 'Pushpa Pushpa', which is the first single from the most-awaited pan-Indian action drama, is a scintillating Devi Sri Prasad composition.

The pulsating song is the best one to come out from Tollywood, elevating the ruler-like attitude of Pushpa Raj, the beloved character created by genius filmmaker Sukumar. Revolving around the hero's characterization, it builds on the hero-centric song from the first part. The song is laced with Bunny's flawless hook step that is smartly placed thrice in a space of a few minutes. Each time, the impeccable dancer shows a variation. In recent times, this is the most likeable mass number.

The musical promotions for 'Pushpa 2' have taken off on a robust note with the release of the song written by Chandrabose in Telugu. The celebrated lyricist uses this phrase to effect: 'Nuvvu gaddam atta savaristhunte desham daddarille'.

The concept has been designed by Prem Rakshit, while the dance choreography is by Vijay Polaki and Shrasti Verma. The 'Thaggede Le' mood has been carried so well.

Raqueeb Alam (Hindi), Viveka (Tamil), Varadaraj Chikkaballapura (Kannada), Siju Thuravoor (Malayalam), and Srijato Bandopadhyay (Bengali) have penned the song.

Director Sukumar's signature is evident in the way the song is staged. He has proved that he knows the mass pulse like only a few directors in the country. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie.

Cinematographer Mireslow Kuba Brozek is going to deliver his best work ever. S Rama Krishna and N Monica's production design complements the world-building.

The film will be released on a grand scale worldwide in multiple languages on August 15, 2024.