Pushpa 2 Stampede: Allu Arjun Extends More Financial Aid for Victim, Confirms Dil Raju

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and producer Dil Raju met with the father of the Sandhya Theatre stampede victim Sritej, and assured further financial aid for another six months to one year from Allu Arjun and his team.

A year after the stampede at the Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, during the release day of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2 which left a 35-year-old woman, Revathi dead and her eight-year-old son Sritej hospitalized, reports had come in that the boy’s father Bhasker was claiming that the actor’s team was not responding to his pleas for further financial assistance.

Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and producer Dil Raju met with the father and assured further compensation for the boy’s extended treatment, putting an end to the issue.

Raju explained that Allu Arjun gave Rs 2 crore, which was deposited in such a way that they get a monthly payout of Rs 75,000 from it to cover the medical bills and living expenses. An additional amount of up to Rs 70 lakh was paid for medical support and to assure Sritej’s future, he said.

Dil Raju also added that the injured boy was recovering well, and as Bhaskar had requested additional support, he had spoken to Allu Arvind and ensured additional support for another six months to one year for his rehabilitation and other expenses.



