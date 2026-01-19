Pushpa 2 Didn’t Open Well in Japan, Telugu Stars Have a Fan Base

Earlier, Telugu films have made a strong impact at the Japanese box office, with SS Rajamouli’s RRR emerging as the biggest success among Indian films in the region. Following its trail, movies like Saaho and Kalki 2898 AD also received significant appreciation from Japanese audiences.



However, Pushpa 2: The Rule appears to have opened on a modest note in Japan. On its opening day, the film registered 886 admissions and beomes 14th-best admissions for an Indian film in the country, indicating a relatively underwhelming start.



Reacting to this, director Ashok Teja said it is still too early to draw conclusions. “We need to wait for a few more days before arriving at any judgment,” he said. He added that Allu Arjun has raised the bar for Telugu cinema globally through the Pushpa franchise, which has emerged as a winner worldwide.



“The film performed extremely well in markets such as the USA, Ireland, Germany, and several European territories, where it was released simultaneously. It brought great respect to Telugu cinema internationally,” Ashok Teja noted.



Sharing comparative box-office figures of Indian films in Japan, he said RRR recorded 8.23K admissions, followed by Saaho with 6.51K, Kalki 2898 AD with 3.7K, Salaar with 2.20K, Rangasthalam with 1.61K, Devara with 1.55K, and Baahubali 2 with 1.38K admissions.



He concluded by saying that Rajamouli set a strong precedent in Japan, encouraging other filmmakers to explore the market and earn yen revenue. “It is good to see Telugu cinema being celebrated across the world. Telugu superstars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, and NTR already enjoy a dedicated fan base in Japan and have also met their fans there, and some fans reached them in Hyderabad,” he said.

