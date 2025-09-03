Pushpa 2 Choreographer Set to Enter Bigg Boss 9 Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is gearing up for its grand premiere this Sunday. Akkineni Nagarjuna returns as the host of the show. For the first time, Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 will feature commoners along with celebrities.

The show organizers have created Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, and they will be finalizing commoners from that show.



We hear that Pushpa 2 choreographer Shrashti Verma is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house, according to reports. She was the assistant of Jani Master, and she accused him of sexual harassment, leading to his arrest in 2024. She hails from Uttar Pradesh and is 23.



Shrashti Verma's participation in the Bigg Boss house has not been officially confirmed.



