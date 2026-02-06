Pushpa 2 Among Top 10 Highest Earning Indian Films At Japan Box Office

Icon star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in Japan as Pushpa Kunrin on January 16 and collected over Rs 6 crore. The lead stars of the film, Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, went to Japan and participated in the promotional events. Yet the film had a slow start but later it managed to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in the country. Within just two weeks of its release, the film has achieved this landmark.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 6.06 crore in just 14 days of its release, and sprinted Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 (Rs 6.03 crore) to take over the 10th spot. The film registered a good box office collection in Tokyo and Osaka, due to word of mouth publicity. Now, let us see which Indian films are among the 10 highest-grossing in Japan.

The top spot is held by RRR, which registered a collection of a whopping Rs 139.79 crore, being the first and only film to cross the 2 billion Yen mark.

Mutthu occupied the second position in list grossing Rs 23.39 crore, followed by Bahubali 2: The Conclusion (17.61 crore), 3 Idiots (Rs 9.81 crore), English Vinglish (Rs 9.24 crore), The Lunchbox (Rs 8.66 crore), Sahoo (Rs 7.56 crore) and Magadheera (Rs 7.51 crore).

Pushpa 2 will have to cross Rajnikanth's Enthiran to take the ninth spot. The movie collected Rs 1,871 crore worldwide.