Purple Ensemble Suits Trisha Krishnan Like No Other

10 Sept 2025 2:18 PM IST

Trisha Krishnan dons a breathtaking purple outfit.

Trisha Krishnan dons a breathtaking purple outfit. The ensemble, adorned with intricate sequin and beadwork, is complemented by statement earrings and a chic updo. The visible tattoo on her shoulder can't be missed!

The actress, recently seen in big-ticket movies like Thug Life, Leo and Ponniyin Selvan, stated that she is living her "best life". Of course, who wouldn't agree?















