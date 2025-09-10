Purple Ensemble Suits Trisha Krishnan Like No Other

Trisha Krishnan dons a breathtaking purple outfit. The ensemble, adorned with intricate sequin and beadwork, is complemented by statement earrings and a chic updo. The visible tattoo on her shoulder can't be missed!

The actress, recently seen in big-ticket movies like Thug Life, Leo and Ponniyin Selvan, stated that she is living her "best life". Of course, who wouldn't agree?























































