Puri Jagannath Has Not Signed New Movies

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is focused on #PuriSethupathi and the film features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace.

There are a lot of ongoing rumors that Puri Jagannadh has signed new projects and there are a lot of speculations about the same. Puri Jagannadh’s team has issued a statement that he is completely focused on Vijay Sethupathi’s film and he called the rumors false and baseless. The film will hit the screens next year.



“Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is currently focused solely on his upcoming project #PuriSethupathi. All the rumors floating around about his other projects are completely false and baseless. Don’t believe such rumours and spread them. Any official updates regarding Puri Jagannadh will be announced only by the team @PuriConnects” told the official statement of Puri Jagannadh’s Team.



Actually, Puri Jagannath has delivered two duds like ‘Liger ‘ and ‘Double iSmart’, while he scored a big hit with ‘iSmart Shankar’ to show that he is adept in dishing out star-centric commercial movies.

