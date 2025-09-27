 Top
Puri Jagannadh–Vijay Sethupathi Film Titled Slumdog

Lipika Varma
27 Sept 2025 1:35 PM IST

Insiders hint that the movie will explore a Money Heist-style genre, with Vijay Sethupathi playing a pivotal role as a beggar

Director Puri Jagannadh (File image)

The eagerly awaited Tollywood collaboration between director Puri Jagannadh and actor Vijay Sethupathi is set for a grand reveal on September 28, coinciding with the filmmaker’s birthday. While the team has kept the title and storyline tightly under wraps, sources have revealed that the film is titled Slumdog.

Adding to the intrigue, insiders hint that the movie will explore a Money Heist-style genre, with Vijay Sethupathi playing a pivotal role as a beggar.

Fans of both Puri and Sethupathi are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the title and teaser today.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lipika Varma
About the AuthorLipika Varma
Lipika Varma, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist and former teacher, has been writing since 1990 for outlets like Deccan Chronicle, Asian Age, and more. A single mother and breast cancer survivor, she continues to thrive in her profession with resilience and passion.

