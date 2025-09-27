Puri Jagannadh–Vijay Sethupathi Film Titled Slumdog

The eagerly awaited Tollywood collaboration between director Puri Jagannadh and actor Vijay Sethupathi is set for a grand reveal on September 28, coinciding with the filmmaker’s birthday. While the team has kept the title and storyline tightly under wraps, sources have revealed that the film is titled Slumdog.

Adding to the intrigue, insiders hint that the movie will explore a Money Heist-style genre, with Vijay Sethupathi playing a pivotal role as a beggar.

Fans of both Puri and Sethupathi are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the title and teaser today.