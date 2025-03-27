Puri Jagannadh to Make Tamil Debut with Vijay Sethupathi

Renowned Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is set to make his Tamil cinema debut, with talks between him and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi yielding positive results. “Vijay Sethupathi has given his nod to collaborate with Puri, as he is well aware of the director’s impressive body of work in Tollywood,” reveals a source. “Puri narrated a stylish action-adventure, and Vijay was impressed with the fresh and contemporary concept.”

Puri's foray into Kollywood comes with a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project, for which he has been meticulously crafting a script tailored to Tamil sensibilities and culture. “He wanted to work with a top Tamil star and, after months of preparation, Vijay Sethupathi came on board. With Sethupathi’s prior commitments, the film is expected to go on floors this summer,” the source adds.

Having delivered blockbusters with top Telugu stars like Pawan Kalyan (Badri), Mahesh Babu (Pokiri), Jr. NTR (Temper), Ravi Teja (Idiot), Allu Arjun (Desamuduru), and Ram Pothineni (iSmart Shankar), Puri Jagannadh has recently faced a string of flops, including Golimaar and Double iSmart. However, his past hits like Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi and Pokiri were successfully remade in Tamil, proving his understanding of the Tamil audience.

As he prepares to enter Kollywood, industry insiders believe this move could mark a strong comeback for Puri Jagannadh at the right time.