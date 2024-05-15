Puri Jagannadh-Teja Sajja movie not happening?

A reliable source claims that reports about ace director teaming up with young actor Teja Sajja are false and baseless. “There is not even an iota of truth in it,” he says and adds, “Puri Jagannath has no such plans and is planning to do movies with Bollywood and Kollywood actors after ‘Double iSmart’, he adds.

He claims that the director of blockbusters like ‘Pokiri’, ‘Temper’ and ‘Businessman” is penning the script and he would decide about the cast much later. “He is spending time on his next script with his team and he would think about casting only after it is ready, so any news before it is just someone’s figment of imagination,’ he points out.

No doubt, Puri is banking on his upcoming film ‘Double iSmart’ with hotshot star Ram Pothineni to recreate the magic of ‘iSmart Shankar’. “He has put his heart and soul into his action adventure and designed fiery characters for Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt and their tug-of-war would enthrall the viewers,” he concludes.