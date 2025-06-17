Puri Jagannadh Ropes In Samyuktha Menon For Upcoming Pan-Indian Film

Director Puri Jagannadh recently announced a new movie starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Produced under the Puri Connects banner by the director himself and Charmme Kaur, the film has completed all pre-production formalities.

Actresses Tabu and Kannada actor Duniya Vijay Kumar have also been roped in for the yet-to-be-titled film, where they will appear in key roles.



The latest addition to the team is Samyuktha Menon, who is all set to play the female lead. Regular shooting for the untitled film is set to begin in the last week of this month.

The actress is known for Virupaksha and Bheemla Nayak.



The team recently completed an extensive recce in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalize locations for the first schedule.



The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, aiming to woo audiences across the country.

