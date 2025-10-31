Puri Jagannadh Releases Ento Antha Sarikotthaga First Look

Love stories always engage audiences across all segments. It has been a long time since beautiful romantic films set in a rural atmosphere, appealing to youth and family audiences, were released. In this context, the film 'Yento Antha Sarikothaga' has been made under the Ramu Productions banner, produced by Ramu M and directed by Raj Bonu. Sriram Nimmala and Harshitha star as the lead pair in this beautiful rural love story. The first look poster of this movie was released by the daring and dashing Puri Jagannadh.

True to its title, 'Yento Antha Sarikothaga' is about a new dawn. The backdrop of this film will be very fresh in keeping with the lovely title. The male lead and his friends work at a toll gate, a job never explored before in Telugu cinema. A beautiful love story plays out involving the male lead, showcasing the rural environment and the incidents that take place at the toll gate. The first look poster appears very cool.

The movie ‘Yento Antha Sarikothaga’ has been crafted as a feel-good entertainer by incorporating various elements. Set against the backdrop of a serene and peaceful village atmosphere, the content-based movie is an extraordinary love story that proceeds in a cool and delightful manner, and it is ready to woo the audience. The filmmakers will soon complete the remaining production activities and announce the release date.