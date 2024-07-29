Puri Groomed Ravi Teja As Hero, Set For Clash With Him?

Hyderabad: Producer-director Puri Jagannadh made a star out of Ravi Teja with hits like ‘Idiot’ and ‘Amma Nanna Tamil Ammai’ and gave him much-needed success and recognition in Tollywood. But, now Ravi Teja's movie Mr. Bachchan’ is set to clash with Puri Jagananadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ on August 15. ‘Strange are the ways in Tollywood and things like gratitude and stuff are just a myth,” says a distributor, who adds, “Puri Jagannadh was first one to announce his movie for August 15 after ‘Pushpa The Rule’ was postponed since he wanted to have big release for his action film,” he adds. Later, the People Media Factory team checked out with friends of Puri and they got to know that ‘Double iSmart’ is very much on track. ‘Yet they announced the release of their film ‘Mr Bachchan’ on the same day and clash became evitable,” he adds.



He admits that various factors come into play for releasing a film so it is not a typical Puri-Ravi Teja face-off. “Producers have to fix the date of release to assure their financiers and also distributors who are putting in money. Besides, August 15 is an extended holiday and everyone wanted to exploit it to draw big openings,” he points out. He also says that OTTs also suggest release dates these days. “OTTs have become overactive and suggesting dates since they want to garner more money and raise the brand value of the movie they bought, so a lot of issues are factored in for a release date,” he explains. However, he says Puri is sportive enough and ready for a clash at ticket windows with Ravi Teja since he is quite confident about the sequel with Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt rocking in well-defined roles. “Let us see who will win the Guru or Sishya battle,” he concludes.