Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies

Chandigarh:Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda died here on Wednesday, 11 days after he was seriously injured in a road accident. The 35-year-old was declared dead at 10.55 am on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

Jawanda, a big, emerging name in the Punjabi showbiz industry, had been on life support ever since he was brought to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali in an extremely critical condition.

He was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27. The singer sustained head and spine injuries in the accident.

He had also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital.

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda rose to fame with the song "Kali Jawande Di".

He was also known for his songs "Tu dis penda", "Khush reha kar", "Sardari", 'Surname", "Afreen", "Landlord", "Down to earth" and "Kangani".

Jawanda acted in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie "Subedar Joginder Singh" in 2018, "Jind Jaan" in 2019 and "Mindo Taseeldarni" in 2019.