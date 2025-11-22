Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies in Tragic Road Accident

Very heartbreaking news has come out of the Punjabi entertainment industry. Popular Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, known widely for his hit track “Paper Ya Pyar” with Miss Pooja, has passed away in a horrific road accident.

Harman, who was just 37 years old, belonged to Khiala village near Mansa district. According to early information, the accident took place on the Mansa–Patiala road. Reportedly, he was returning to his village when his car collided with a truck near a local palace. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely crushed, and Harman Sidhu died on the spot.



Local resident Nazar Singh Noor shared that the collision was extremely violent and left no chance of survival. The sudden loss of the young singer has left the entire region, his fans, and the Punjabi music fraternity in deep shock. Many artists and industry personalities have expressed their grief and condolences, remembering him as a humble person and a promising voice.



Harman Sidhu first rose to fame with the chartbuster “Paper ya Pyar” alongside Miss Pooja, a song that won him widespread recognition. Over the years, he delivered several popular tracks, including Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan VS Russia. His fans also admired his songwriting — many of his penned tracks received tremendous appreciation.



Tragically, Harman leaves behind his wife and young daughter. It is also being reported that he had lost his father just a year and a half ago, making the family’s grief even heavier.



The Punjabi music industry has lost yet another bright talent far too soon, and fans continue to pour in tributes remembering the warmth and sincerity he carried both in life and in music.

