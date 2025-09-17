Punjabi Folk Meets International Flair: Gurdeep Mehndi & Lauren Gottlieb Drop ‘Sajri’

Popular Punjabi singer Gurdeep Mehndi has dropped a dazzling new single, “Sajri”, featuring actor Lauren Gottlieb, under the Saregama Music label. The track pulses with a confident fusion of Punjabi folk roots and contemporary urban beats - just the kind of high-energy blend to set dance floors and headphones ablaze.



Composed by Gopal Das and Gurdeep Mehndi himself, with lyrics by Young G and Mehndi, Sajri marries tradition with modern swagger. Set against a striking red-and-gold backdrop, the video captures the spark between the two artists while letting the music’s rhythm lead the show.

Gurdeep Mehndi says, “Sajri means everything to me - it’s where those deep roots of Punjabi folk first met the restless energy of today. With Lauren, we pushed each other, we lit up every beat, and created something people can feel in their core from the very first note.”

Lauren Gottlieb adds, “From the second I heard Sajri, I knew it was a force - this melody, this beat, they grab you and don’t let go. Shooting the video was pure fire. Gurdeep and the whole team built something bold, something electric. I’m excited for everyone to see, and even more, to dance to it.”

Sajri means the first beautiful ray of the morning sunlight. What makes Sajri stand out is how it doesn’t just overlay urban production on folk; it weaves them together into something vibrant. The video’s visual palette - red and gold - evokes festivity, energy, and celebration. It’s a strong return for both artists: Mehndi experimenting further beyond genre lines, and Gottlieb shining in her performance with full force.

If there’s one track made for the wedding season, Sajri is it. With its catchy hook, folk-warmth, beat-driven energy, and visuals built for glamour, it’s destined to be a favorite in festive playlists.

“Sajri” is out now on all major music streaming platforms, and the official video is live on Saregama’s YouTube channel.

