Puneeth Rajkumar's Birth Anniversary: Fans Remember the Power Star

March 17 brings smiles and tears. Puneeth Rajkumar would have turned 51 today. The Kannada actor left us too soon. He died on October 29, 2021, after a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was only 46. The industry still feels the gap.



Puneeth wore many hats with ease. Fans knew him as Appu and Power Star. He danced with raw energy. He sang soulful songs that topped charts. He produced films and hosted TV shows. Off screen, he stayed humble. He ran a gym and pushed fitness. Charity defined him. He built schools and fed the needy.



Family stayed his anchor. He supported his wife Ashwini and brothers without fail.



Puneeth never chased the spotlight. His smile felt real. He inspired young actors to stay grounded. Work hard, give back. That was his quiet message. He lived fully in every role he took.



His films packed theaters. Raajakumara shattered records and became his biggest grosser. Power delivered high-octane action. Natasaarvabhowma mixed emotion and dance steps. Anjaniputra won hearts with its simple story. Yuvarathnaa showed his fresh side. James, released after his death, still drew crowds. Early hits like Appu and Abhi launched him strong. Veera Kannadiga and Mourya kept the momentum. Each movie proved his range.



Puneeth’s spirit lives in every re-run. Fans light candles and share clips. Happy birthday, Appu. Your energy still lights up screens.

