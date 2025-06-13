 Top
Puneeth Rajkumar Honored In Upcoming Trilingual Film 'DUDE'

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
13 Jun 2025 10:30 AM IST

Produced under the banner of Panoramic Studios, DUDE boasts music by Emil Mohammad and cinematography by Prem.

Actor Thej.

Actor-director Thej is helming the upcoming trilingual film DUDE, a project that serves as a special tribute to the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, a known football enthusiast.

The film, which Thej is both acting in and directing, is being made in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, and is set against a football backdrop with a focus on powerful emotions.

With 80 percent of the shooting complete, DUDE is currently in post-production, and a teaser release is anticipated soon. Thej stated, "We will release the teaser soon and begin full-scale promotions.”

The film features a strong female ensemble cast, including Shanya Kaveramma, Megha, Mohith, Dhriti, Anarghya, Dipali Pandey, Siri, Evangeline, Sonu Teerth Goud, Yashaswini, Mercy, and Monish, all portraying passionate football-loving women.

Produced under the banner of Panoramic Studios, DUDE boasts music by Emil Mohammad and cinematography by Prem.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar 
India 
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

