Proud of My Sons For Taking Forward Our Creative Legacy Over Politics: Smita Thackeray

Film producer and founder-president of the Mukkti Foundation, Smita Thackeray, celebrated Diwali by distributing school bags to underprivileged children.

During the celebrations, Smita announced a new initiative under the Multicultural Hub to teach dance, drama, and acting to underprivileged children.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Smita shared her thoughts on choosing social work and the creative field of filmmaking over politics, despite coming from a political family.

"I've dedicated myself to humanitarian causes, social service, and the entertainment industry, which has always driven me.” she said.

Smita emphasized the importance of education and creativity for children, stating, “Apart from regular schooling, I want them to learn dance, drama, singing, and acting — every child has a unique talent that just needs guidance and support to shine.”

The film producer also shared updates on her upcoming project, Haseena Maan Jayegi 2, revealing that the script has been finalized and the male lead has been cast. “We’ll be announcing the project soon,” she said.

She also expressed her happiness that her two sons, Aaishvary Thackeray and Rahul Thackeray, have chosen to carry forward the family’s creative legacy instead of entering politics.

“My elder son, Aaishvary, made his acting debut with Nichaanchi and will soon be seen in Sai Rajesh’s Hindi remake of the Telugu film Baby. I’m immensely proud of both my sons, Aaishvary and Rahul, for taking forward our creative legacy,” she said.