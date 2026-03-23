'Proud Andhbhakt': Renu Desai Praises PM Modi and Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Review

Former actress Renu Desai, the ex-wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Sunday, shared her review of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Posting on Instagram, she highlighted a quote from the Bhagavad Gita featured at the beginning of Dhurandhar 2, writing: “If you have an ounce of respect for our Armed Forces and our intelligence agencies—because of whom we live and sleep peacefully in our comfortable homes while others talk BS about our own country—please watch Dhurandhar 1 & 2.”



The quote she shared reads: “Your duty is to uphold dharma, never to claim the reward. Let not the promise of victory guide you. The battlefield summons; be relentless in action.” The verse is from the Bhagavad Gita.



In a subsequent Instagram story, she posted a clip from the film featuring an ailing character named Bade Sahab (this Dhurandhar 2 character mimics Dawood Ibrahim) saying, “Ever since this tea seller came into power, it has caused terror in our people’s hearts.” The Badri and Johnny actress re-shared a Reel of this clip originally captioned “Chai wala ka jalwa”, adding her own caption: “Proud andhbhakt (blind devotee) of BJP and our awesome PM Modi ji.”



Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19. The movie has been flooded with praises by the Telugu film industry, with stalwarts like SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR praising it.

