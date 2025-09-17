Producers Urge Telangana Govt To Slash High Location Fees

With Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC) chairman and producer Dil Raju recently launching a single-window portal for shooting permissions and related approvals, film industry voices are now urging the government to also address the issue of skyrocketing location charges.



A leading producer welcomed the portal but flagged the financial strain. “We appreciate hassle-free permissions, but exorbitant location fees are burning a hole in our pockets. In Telangana, charges range from ₹15,000 to ₹3,00,000 per day, forcing us to spend ₹15–35 lakh per film just on locations,” he explained.



Producers highlighted how fees have surged in the last eight years. “A park that once cost ₹5,000 per day now costs ₹50,000. At the Qutb Shahi Tombs, fees rose from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000. Shooting on roads ranges between ₹25,000 and ₹1,00,000, often with restrictions. Premium spots like the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge cost ₹3.5 lakh per night, while T-Hub charges ₹2 lakh per day—even for small-budget films,” the producer said.



While the single-window system has eased red tape, many complain of inadequate police support during shoots. “Even with official permission, the police often send only one or two constables instead of the six required. This puts actors and technicians at risk when large crowds gather. Our crew simply cannot control surging fans,” a producer lamented.



Filmmaker Teja even urged producers to shift projects to Andhra Pradesh. “AP is much cheaper and offers public locations free of cost. For my film Ahimsa, I shot across picturesque parks, flyovers, streets, hospitals, dams, and highways—all without location fees. We only paid ₹1,000 as document charges to APFDC. Small and medium-budget filmmakers save ₹15–35 lakh per film and avoid hassles. In Telangana, especially Hyderabad, costs are exorbitant,” Teja said.



However, producer-director Abhishek Nama offered a balanced perspective. “It’s true Andhra gives free locations, but transporting actors and crew can make it costlier overall. That’s why I urge the Revanth Reddy government to rationalize Telangana’s location charges. The single-window portal is helpful, but we also need affordable rates, especially for small and medium producers,” he stressed.

