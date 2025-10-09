Producer Vijaypal Reddy Unveils Three New Genre-Bending Films
Producer Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala has announced three new projects.
His budding banner, Vanara Celluloid, will be making them as content-driven movies. After producing an emotional grandfather-granddaughter drama like Tribandhari Barbarik and a romantic crime drama like Beauty, the producer has set his sights on three more "fresh and exciting projects" that will feature "distinctive stories". Each of them will belong to a different genre. "Vijaypal Reddy plans to take them to the floors soon. After his recent back-to-back releases, he is energized to experiment more," a source says.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
