Producer Vijaypal Reddy Unveils Three New Genre-Bending Films

Producer Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala has announced three new projects. The full details of these movies will be divulged soon.



His budding banner, Vanara Celluloid, will be making them as content-driven movies. After producing an emotional grandfather-granddaughter drama like Tribandhari Barbarik and a romantic crime drama like Beauty, the producer has set his sights on three more "fresh and exciting projects" that will feature "distinctive stories". Each of them will belong to a different genre. "Vijaypal Reddy plans to take them to the floors soon. After his recent back-to-back releases, he is energized to experiment more," a source says.

