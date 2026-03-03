Producer Vijay Kiragandur Shares Major Update on Salaar 2

Prabhas’ upcoming movie, Salaar 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival for a long time.



In a recent interview, producer Vijay Kiragandur opened up about the sequel, stating: “Salaar 2 is going to be an absolute behemoth. We are constantly inundated with fan requests regarding its development, and we are thrilled to share that we will be diving into production very soon.”



Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and was set in the fictional city of Khansaar.



A while back, Prashanth Neel shocked everyone by mentioning that the first part of Salaar didn't quite meet his expectations. Responding to this, the producer said, “Prashanth Neel is undoubtedly one of the finest directors working today, and like all great artists, he is his own toughest critic. The reality is that Salaar was a mammoth success at the global box office and remains one of the most-watched films on OTT.”

