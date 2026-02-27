Producer Vamsi Nandipati Apologises for Remarks on Nandi Awards

Producer Vamsi Nandipati, one of the backers of Sampradayani Suppini Suddapoosani, has issued a public apology following controversial remarks he made about actress Laya and her association with the prestigious Nandi Awards.



During a recent media interaction, Vamsi referred to Laya’s multiple awards using an analogy that did not sit well with many. His comments were widely criticised for being insensitive and for allegedly trivialising the legacy of the Nandi Awards, one of Telugu cinema’s most respected honours.



Following the backlash, the producer swiftly clarified his position and expressed regret. Vamsi stated that his remarks were unintentional and based on statements he had heard in the past, adding that he never meant to undermine Laya’s achievements or the stature of the awards.



“I don’t even have the age that matches the legacy of the Nandi Awards,” he said, emphasising his deep respect for the institution. He further apologised to anyone whose sentiments may have been hurt by his words.



Vamsi also underlined that the primary focus of the team remains on making a strong impact with their film, describing awards as just one part of the larger cinematic journey.



The episode serves as a reminder to emerging producers and filmmakers that public statements carry significant weight, and a single careless remark can quickly snowball into controversy, diverting attention from the work itself.

