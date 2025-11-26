Producer SKN Says Multiplex Economics Has No Good News For Producers

Producer SKN, who made films like 'Baby, has taken to Twitter to expose the harsh financial realities faced by filmmakers, revealing that producers receive only 17 percent of the revenue from movie ticket sales, while multiplexes and online booking platforms take the lion’s share. His comments have triggered a widespread debate on transparency and fairness in the film industry’s revenue model.

Responding to criticism over rising ticket prices and piracy, Skn clarified that producers have no control over the high food prices in multiplexes and do not receive any share from snack sales. Using an example of a family of four spending Rs 2178 on movie tickets, he explained that multiplexes retain Rs 1545.33, amounting to 70.95 percent of the total ticket cost. The producer earns only Rs 372, which is 17.08 percent.



SKN also shared a detailed breakdown of the Rs 2178 expenditure. While multiplexes take 70.95 percent, producers get 17.08 percent. The government collects 8.36 percent as GST, and BookMyShow earns 3.61 percent from convenience fees. The stark disparity, he said, shows why producers struggle despite taking the highest creative and financial risks.



His tweet has sparked a much-needed conversation about the current financial structure of the film industry. Many industry watchers and film enthusiasts have called for a more transparent and equitable revenue-sharing system, arguing that producers deserve a larger portion of the earnings. As discussions continue, it is evident that the industry may need to relook and reform its model for more sustainable filmmaking.

