Producer Says Koratala Siva Outcompetes Sujeeth by a Huge Margin

After the grand opening of They Call Him OG, fans have been showering praise on director Sujeeth and even drawing comparisons between him and seasoned filmmaker Koratala Siva, whose next film is yet to go on floors. However, a leading producer believes that Koratala Siva is still a few steps ahead.



“Koratala Siva is ahead of Sujeeth since he has delivered massive hits like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, and Devara. He explored strong, realistic themes — from the concept of a rich man adopting a village in Srimanthudu to an environmental crusader fighting to save trees in Janatha Garage. In terms of success and substance, he stands well ahead,” the producer explains.



Recently, social media has been abuzz with debates comparing Sujeeth and Koratala Siva. Sujeeth, who directed OG starring Pawan Kalyan, has already moved on to his next project with Nani. Meanwhile, Koratala Siva, who delivered Devara, is yet to commence his next venture.



However, industry insiders say the comparison is unfair. Sujeeth’s film with Nani has been in planning for quite some time, and while it’s commendable that he quickly lined up another film after OG, his situation is not the same as moving between top-tier stars.



Koratala Siva’s career graph is in a league of its own. Apart from Acharya, his filmography remains enviable, having directed some of the biggest names in the industry, including Mahesh Babu, NTR, and Prabhas. His current challenge isn’t about regaining momentum but rather aligning with the schedules of major stars. Devara 2 is already confirmed, but its timeline depends on the availability of actors and other big releases.



“Comparing Sujeeth and Koratala Siva doesn’t really hold water. Both are in entirely different stages of their careers, and measuring their progress on the same scale is unreasonable,” the producer concludes.