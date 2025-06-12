Producer Naga Vamsi Confirms Trivikram Srinivas's Next Two Films

Producer Naga Vamsi has officially announced director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming movies. Naga Vamsi stated that Trivikram Srinivas's next two projects are confirmed with Venkatesh and Jr NTR.



Nag Vamsi posted on X, "Trivikram Srinivas garu’s next two projects are locked with Venkatesh sir and Jr NTR anna. Everything else is mere speculation. Any confirmed project of Trivikram Srinivas garu will be announced by me in this space.”





Trivikram garu’s next 2 projects are locked with @VenkyMama sir and @tarak9999 anna. Everything else is mere speculation. Any confirmed project of Trivikram garu will be announced by me in this space. — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) June 12, 2025





It remains to be seen when Trivikram Srinivas's movies with Venkatesh and Jr NTR will go on floors.



Trivikram Srinivas's last movie, Guntur Kaaram, featured Mahesh Babu in the lead role and was a decent hit at the box office.

