Priyanka Mohan says she is ok after stage mishap

Tamil actress Priyanka Mohan who was last seen in Telugu film 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' had a narrow escape during a stage collapse at an event. The actor was attending the inauguration of a shopping mall in Torrur, Telangana, on Thursday when the stage fell through.

While the incident caused panic among the crowd, Priyanka was safely escorted as she suffered minor injuries. The actor has now shared an update about the incident on Twitter. Priyanka Mohan thanked her well-wishers after her narrow-escape from a stage collapse at a shopping mall.

In light of the accident that occurred at an event I had attended in Torrur today, I wanted to let my well wishers know that I'm okay and was lucky to escape with minor injuries. My prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who may have suffered any injuries in the…

Her post read, “In light of the accident that occurred at an event I had attended in Torrur today, I wanted to let my well wishers know that I'm okay and was lucky to escape with minor injuries. My prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who may have suffered any injuries in the incident. I would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of love and care they sent my way, Thank you.”



Priyanka was seen in films like 'Gang Leader,' but now she is banking on Pawan Kalyan's OG to make a mark in Tollywood.