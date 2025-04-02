Known for her vibrant on-screen presence, Priyanka Chopra has displayed her remarkable combat abilities in films such as Don, Quantico, and Citadel, where she trained in diverse martial arts including Tai Chi, karate, ju-jitsu, and gataka. She is now refining her skills even more under a stunt choreographer to perfect her kicks and punches for her upcoming Telugu film, SSMB 29.

“Priyanka was specially chosen for this power-packed role because of her ability to execute action scenes with ease,” a source revealed.

Director S.S. Rajamouli reportedly considered several leading Bollywood actresses for the role, but many hesitated due to the demanding action sequences. Priyanka’s enthusiasm for high-energy stunts ultimately secured her the role in this internationally acclaimed forest adventure, which also marks her Tollywood debut..

Meanwhile, amid shooting schedule in India, Priyanka flew to New York to attend her husband-singer Nick Jonas’ Jonas Con sound check event, which was organised by the Jonas Brothers as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.



