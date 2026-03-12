Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff Stands Tall at No. 1 on OTT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's action-adventure film The Bluff, a pirate-themed thriller also starring Karl Urban, has become the most-watched streaming original film across OTT platforms worldwide, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.



The film was released on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. It achieved top position on the Streaming Originals: Film chart. During the week of February 27 to March 5, it recorded an estimated 300.3 million minutes of viewership, outperforming other titles like Accused (213.1 million minutes on Netflix), Firebreak (177.2 million), Paul McCartney: Man on the Run (156.2 million), and The Wrecking Crew (110.6 million).



Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's recent views that Indian kings never invaded any country is drawing flak for its "ahistoricity". Appearing in a podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, the Varanasi actress stated, “The British, Portuguese, Mongols, you name it they all invaded. We have never invaded anybody else.”

