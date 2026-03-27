Priyanka Chopra Sparks Buzz With ‘Chalo, Another Adventure’ Post

Actor Priyanka Chopra has set social media abuzz with her latest post, “Chalo, another adventure,” after arriving in India and heading towards Amritsar.



The actress was recently spotted at the Delhi airport, keeping it stylishly casual in a satin silver shirt paired with blue jeans, a denim cap, and oversized round glasses. She greeted paparazzi with folded hands and happily posed for pictures with fans before leaving.



Soon after, Priyanka shared an Instagram story featuring a flight route from Delhi to Amritsar, captioning it, “Chalo, another adventure,” sparking curiosity about her plans. However, she kept details under wraps.



On the work front, Priyanka is said to be playing the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film is expected to be a travel adventure, with Priyanka reportedly essaying a lively lover-girl role. She is also likely to feature in a dance number with Mahesh Babu and perform high-octane action sequences, showcasing a fierce new side.

Priyanka was recently seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, which featured actors like Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison in key roles.

While her latest post keeps fans guessing, it has certainly added to the excitement around her India visit and upcoming projects.

