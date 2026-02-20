Priyanka Chopra Says It’s a Pleasure to Work with Rajamouli

Noted actress Priyanka Chopra is playing the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in Varanasi, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Speaking to scribes during the promotions of her film The Bluff, Priyanka showered praise on the celebrated director and shared her excitement about the project.



“It is a pleasure to act under the direction of Rajamouli, one of the best directors in India. This will be a meaningful film in my career. I, along with fans, am eagerly waiting for its release,” Priyanka said. In Varanasi, she will be seen as Mandakini, a pivotal character in the narrative. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj in key roles.



Earlier, Rajamouli had wished Priyanka Chopra for The Bluff by sharing a glowing note on social media. He wrote, “Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises… What a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to #TheBluff.”



Varanasi is slated for a worldwide release on April 7, 2026. Expectations are sky-high as this marks Rajamouli’s first directorial venture after the global sensation RRR. MM Keeravani is composing the music, while the story has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad.



Interestingly, Varanasi also marks Priyanka Chopra’s debut in Telugu cinema. Sources say she was keen to work in Tollywood after being deeply impressed by Rajamouli’s body of work. She reportedly requested the director to include a special dance number for her in the film, which he happily agreed to, resulting in a high-energy song featuring Priyanka and Mahesh Babu.



Priyanka is also performing intense, daredevil action sequences as part of her layered role, further raising anticipation for the much-awaited project.

