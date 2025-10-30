Priyanka Chopra Gets Up Close and Personal with a Large Snake

Priyanka Chopra, who’s gearing up for her big film SSMB29 with Superstar Mahesh Babu under SS Rajamouli’s direction, dropped some wild pictures on Instagram.



She’s seen laughing with a massive python wrapped around her shoulders, and she looks way too chill about it. Wearing a deep-neck white top, denim jeans, and a cool bandana, she gave off total fearless energy. That wide grin said it all, she was having fun, not fear.



On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's debut in Tollywood has raised expectations about the film and she is improving her dancing skills. “She will also have breathtaking action episodes and it would be challenging for Priyanka to showcase her fiery side in ‘Citadel’, ‘ the source adds.



She has worked in Hollywood films Baywatch, The White Tiger and The Matrix Resurrections to gain an audience in the USA. “She was roped for her international brand equity since Rajamouli is making a pan-world film,” he adds.