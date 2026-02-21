Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood Exit: "I Felt Creatively Limited"

Star actress Priyanka Chopra has reflected on her career shift from Bollywood to Hollywood. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she clarified that she never actively wanted to abandon Indian cinema.



The heroine, who is currently doing SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, felt creatively limited in Hindi films for various reasons, which made her want to expand her opportunities as an artist. This sense of limitation "pushed" her to seek more exciting roles elsewhere, leading her to explore and build a career in America.



For the unversed, she started around 2012 with music ventures, followed by her Hollywood debut in the TV series Quantico in 2015. International projects like Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and Citadel have kept her ahead of the curve. She awaits the release of The Bluff. While promoting his wife's upcoming Bollywood film, Nick Jonas was spotted wearing PeeCee's mangalsutra as a bracelet. The subtle nod to their marriage caught the attention of fans on social media, with many praising the singer-actor for displaying his unwavering love and respect for his wife's traditions even years after their 2018 wedding.

