Priyanka Chopra Might Replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2

The highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is already creating a stir, especially after reports of Deepika Padukone’s exit from the project. Her departure has opened the door for speculation, with Priyanka Chopra emerging as a strong contender to take over the role. Given the franchise’s growing global reach, Priyanka’s international presence is said to be a major factor in her consideration.

Several other top actresses are also in the race. Alia Bhatt is reportedly in advanced discussions with the team, and her versatility and box-office pull make her a serious contender. Sai Pallavi and Anushka Shetty are also being evaluated. Director Nag Ashwin is said to be looking for someone who can match Prabhas’ massive star power and elevate the sequel to even greater heights.



There is also buzz that the makers are inclined toward Priyanka Chopra Jonas, especially since she is already part of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film Varanasi, which is expected to enhance her pan-Indian appeal further.



Deepika Padukone’s absence from the sequel has surprised many fans, as she played a crucial role in the first installment. Her recent remarks about the eight-hour work schedule reportedly contributed to her removal — an issue similar to the controversy surrounding her exit from Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit. Regardless of the reason, her exit has created a vacuum that fans are eager to see filled.



The hunt for the new leading lady is underway, and an official announcement is expected soon. With names like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sai Pallavi, and Anushka Shetty in contention, the competition is intense. Whoever steps into the role will have big shoes to fill, but the excitement around Kalki 2 is rapidly building.

