Priyanka Chopra Marks 10 Years in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has completed a decade in Hollywood, a milestone that began with her breakthrough role as Alex Parrish in Quantico in 2015. Since then, the actor has made a mark with projects including Citadel, The Matrix Resurrections and the upcoming film Heads of State. Reflecting on her journey in an interview with PTI, Chopra acknowledged both her achievements and the challenges of navigating two major film industries.

Despite her global success, Chopra said she still finds her body of work in Bollywood more creatively diverse. “If you look at my Hindi filmography, there’s a lot more variety than I have been able to achieve in my international work,” she said.

Known for performances in Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Barfi!, Don and more, Chopra’s Indian film career spans action, romance, comedy and drama — range she says she hopes to replicate in Hollywood. “I hope to bring that same variety to my English-language roles,” she added.

While Chopra has broken barriers — including becoming the first South Asian actor to lead a primetime American network series — she believes she is still in the early phase of her Hollywood career. “I’m still quite early in my growth in Hollywood,” she said, noting there is much more she wants to explore.

Looking ahead, Chopra says her focus remains on growth — as an actor, producer and entrepreneur. As she continues expanding her presence in global cinema, fans and industry watchers expect more genre-defining performances.

From Bollywood standout to international star, Chopra’s journey continues to evolve — and she insists the best chapters are still ahead.

