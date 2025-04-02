Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra Set for High-Octane Action in SSMB 29

Global star Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for intense action sequences in her upcoming Telugu film, SSMB 29. Known for her fierce screen presence, Priyanka has been training under a stunt choreographer to perfect her combat moves.

“Priyanka was specially chosen for this power-packed role because of her ability to perform action scenes effortlessly,” a source revealed. Having showcased her combat skills in Hollywood projects like Citadel and Quantico, she emerged as the top choice to star alongside Mahesh Babu.

Director S.S. Rajamouli reportedly considered several leading Bollywood actresses for the role, but many hesitated due to the physically demanding stunts. Priyanka’s passion for high-energy action ultimately secured her the part in this ambitious forest adventure, which also marks her Tollywood debut.

During the Odisha schedule, Priyanka’s presence created a frenzy, with fans gathering outside her hotel in large numbers. Videos of the crowd have been circulating online. While traveling to the shoot location, she shared glimpses of Odisha’s scenic Kotpad region, capturing its lush greenery and breathtaking landscapes on social media.