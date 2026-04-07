Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Relaxing Break in Hyderabad Amidst Varanasi Shoot

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Hyderabad, busy filming her upcoming movie, Varanasi. Amidst her hectic schedule, the heroine took a break on Sunday to enjoy a relaxing weekend, as evidenced by her latest social media updates.



Sharing a set of pictures and videos on Instagram, the actress is seen enjoying time by the pool. She also posted a video of herself eating a raw mango with chili. In another heart-warming shot, her daughter, Malti Marie, is seen cuddling with her grandmother, Madhu Chopra.



The comments section was quickly flooded with emojis, including a note from producer Ekta Kapoor, who wrote, "Such a superstar."

















Regarding Varanasi, the film features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj in lead roles. Priyanka will be essaying the role of Mandakini, marking her grand return to Indian cinema after seven years. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

