Priyanka Chopra Calls Working With Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj in Varanasi a 'Privilege'

Priyanka Chopra, sharing a picture of herself with Superstar Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has expressed her delight over working with them on Varanasi. The international actress wrote that working with these "two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege.”



“Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating. Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram," the actress further wrote.



Mahesh Babu will be seen as Rudhra, a divine character who is both globe-trotting and time-travelling. The film is scheduled to release in theatres for Summer 2027.

