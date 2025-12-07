Priyanka Chopra Backs Janhvi Kapoor on ‘Gender Equality’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared her views on gender equality during the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, and her remarks received strong support from global star Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking at the event, Janhvi said, “I think it starts with conversation, it starts with debate, it starts with being able to use your voice and encouraging the generation ahead of you to be more aware of what being an equal actually means. As women, I truly think we are completely unstoppable — we just need to realise that a little bit more. There is no bigger privilege than being a woman; we just need to start being treated the same way.”

Priyanka Chopra amplified Janhvi’s message by reposting the video on Instagram and writing, “It starts with a conversation so here I go. Preach Janhvi Kapoor,” along with a clapping emoji.

Janhvi is currently busy with Ram Charan’s upcoming entertainer Peddi, which is progressing at a brisk pace under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana.