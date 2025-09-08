Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Hail Lokah Chapter 1

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun, is running strong at the box office.

The film stars Premalu fame Naslen alongside Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha in key roles.



Beyond box-office success, Lokah is also earning rave reviews from celebrities. After Alia Bhatt’s praise earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Samantha have now joined in to applaud the film.



Samantha took to social media and wrote: “Watched Lokah and wowwww!! What an experience. The visuals, sound and the action — every frame felt alive and the world built completely pulled me in. But what stayed with me was seeing our first female superhero on screen. @kalyanipriyadarshan — Chandra gave me goosebumps. Huge respect to the entire team. You have created something truly special.”



Priyanka Chopra shared a poster of Lokah: Chapter 1, featuring Kalyani and Naslen, and added: “India’s first female superhero is here. Congratulations @dgsalmaan and the entire team of Lokah. This story has already been winning hearts in Malayalam, and now it’s out in Hindi too. P.S. added it to my watchlist already! Have you?”