Priyamani Calls Her Bikini Scene in ‘Drona’ an Experiment

Actress Priyamani, who is now widely known for performance-driven roles and women-centric films, once surprised audiences with a bold appearance in the film Drona starring Nithiin. During that phase of her career, Priyamani was mostly associated with traditional characters and had built a strong “family heroine” image among moviegoers.



However, in Drona, she appeared in a bikini for a swimming pool sequence, which created a major buzz at the time. The look shocked many fans because it was very different from the roles she had been doing. Images from the scene quickly went viral and continue to resurface on social media even today.

For many years, Priyamani did not publicly discuss the scene. Recently, while promoting the film Saraswathi, directed by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, she finally spoke about the controversial moment in an interview.

Priyamani explained that the bikini appearance was actually the director’s idea. According to her, the filmmaker wanted to present the sequence in a style similar to the glamorous look of Kareena Kapoor in the Bollywood film Tashan.



She said that as an actor she wanted to experiment with different types of roles and looks instead of repeating the same image. Priyamani also pointed out that in real life many people wear swimsuits or bikinis at beaches and swimming pools, especially abroad, so she did not see it as something unusual for a poolside scene in a movie.“At that time I agreed to do it without thinking too much. I felt it was part of experimenting as an actor,” she reportedly said.

However, the actress admitted that if she were offered a similar scene today, she might think about it more carefully, as her perspective has evolved over the years.

Although Drona eventually turned out to be a box-office failure, the bikini sequence drew significant attention and remains one of the most talked-about moments from Priyamani’s early career.

