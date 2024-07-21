Priyadarshi joins the flop club of comedian-turned-heroes in Tollywood?
With comedian-turned-hero Priyadarshi’s latest release ‘Darling’ failing to set box office on fire, it looks Telugu audiences are not keen to patronage comedian-turned-hero movies these days. Earlier, Suhas’s film 'Prasanna Vadhanam' also failed to set cash registers ringing, while another comedian Getup Sreenu’s ‘Raju Yadav’ also failed to impress viewers. Earlier, Viva Harsha’s much-hyped comic-caper ‘Sundaram Master’ went down without a whimper. “Surely, the comedian's dream to turn heroes has taken a beating due to numerous flops,” says director Teja, who claims that even the general audience are not inclined towards comic-capers these days. “We have enough comedy shows like ‘Jabardasth’ on the small screen besides instagram clips and trolls to entertain youngsters. Besides, a few comedians are coming out of Jabardasth in which comedians are overexposed and also there is no space for all of them as heroes,” he adds.