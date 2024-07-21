Priyadarshi joins the flop club of comedian-turned-heroes in Tollywood?

With comedian-turned-hero Priyadarshi’s latest release ‘Darling’ failing to set box office on fire, it looks Telugu audiences are not keen to patronage comedian-turned-hero movies these days. Earlier, Suhas’s film 'Prasanna Vadhanam' also failed to set cash registers ringing, while another comedian Getup Sreenu’s ‘Raju Yadav’ also failed to impress viewers. Earlier, Viva Harsha’s much-hyped comic-caper ‘Sundaram Master’ went down without a whimper. “Surely, the comedian's dream to turn heroes has taken a beating due to numerous flops,” says director Teja, who claims that even the general audience are not inclined towards comic-capers these days. “We have enough comedy shows like ‘Jabardasth’ on the small screen besides instagram clips and trolls to entertain youngsters. Besides, a few comedians are coming out of Jabardasth in which comedians are overexposed and also there is no space for all of them as heroes,” he adds.

Earlier, comedian-turned-actor Suhas scored a hit with ‘Colour Photo’ but couldn’t spin box office magic with his latest film ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’, although he played an underdog in both the movies. “I don’t think there is a set rule that a comedian should play an underdog to score at the box office because it all depends on good script and relatable characters. I do agree that they can't play larger-than-life roles like big stars either,” he points out. He admits that the trend of comedians playing lead roles is not new, the present wave of comedians appear keen to showcase their acting chops. “Legendary comedians like Nagesh, and Brahmanandam and Vadivelu in Kollywood and to some extent even Sunil became heroes after being hailed as star comedians, so these young comedians have to prove their mettle in their own domain before venturing into author-backed roles. With few big stars also doing comedies these days, it is taking the sting out of comedian-turned-heroes' efforts since audiences prefer to pay for stars over others,” he points out.