Priyadarshan Slams Bollywood’s 'Exhausting' Entourage Culture

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has spent over four decades in the film industry, recently opened up about the "entourage culture" in Bollywood, citing it as the one thing he truly dislikes.



In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, the director expressed his frustration with the sheer volume of people surrounding actors on set. He noted that when working with three actors, there are often thirty people standing around doing nothing, which frequently blocks his view of the camera.



Priyadarshan further vented his frustration, stating, "So many people come onto the set, and they do nothing and make money. This is exhausting me. I hate it." He emphasized that he has never encountered this phenomenon anywhere else, concluding that it is the only thing he genuinely dislikes about working in Bollywood.



Priyadarshan is currently working on Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, alongside Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Paresh Rawal. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025. Beyond this project, the director is also set to collaborate with Kumar on Haiwaan and the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3.

