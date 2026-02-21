Priya Maggo Calls ‘Meri Manzil Tujhi Se’ Her “Most Personal Project Yet”

The digital star opens up about stepping into music, working with a professional production team, and connecting with audiences beyond social media.



Social media creator Priya Maggo, who has amassed over two million followers online, says her latest romantic track “Meri Manzil Tujhi Se” marks an important turning point in her creative journey. In an interaction about the project, she described the song as her “most personal and emotionally driven work so far,” adding that moving from short-form content to a full scale music video was both challenging and exciting.



“Social media gave me my identity, but music allows me to express emotions in a deeper way,” Priya Maggo said, explaining why she chose to take on a narrative-driven romantic project. According to her, the story of love, devotion, and finding one’s destination in another person resonated strongly with her own experiences, making the performance feel natural on screen.



She also spoke about working with Famesroot Production and producer Vaibhav Dev Mishra, noting that the collaboration introduced her to the discipline and scale of professional filmmaking. “It was completely different from shooting reels. There were long schedules, multiple takes, and a big team working behind the camera. I learned a lot during the process,” she said.



Priya added that the project reflects a larger shift where digital creators are stepping into mainstream entertainment spaces. She believes audiences today are open to seeing influencers in new roles, provided the content feels authentic. “People follow you because they relate to you. If you stay honest to your personality, they support you everywhere whether it’s a reel or a music video,” she noted.



With “Meri Manzil Tujhi Se,” Priya Maggo hopes to strengthen her connection with fans while exploring new artistic avenues. She hinted that this may not be her last venture into music, saying she is keen to experiment with different genres and storytelling formats in the future.

