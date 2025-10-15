Private Chef Samaira Kavatkar Delighted to Meet Dulquer Salmaan

Heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan, who continues to charm audiences across languages with hits like Sita Ramam and the recent Lucky Bhaskar, had an unexpected and endearing encounter during his travels — one that’s now winning hearts on social media.



Celebrity private chef Samaira Kavatkar shared on Instagram that she accidentally bumped into the Malayalam–Tollywood star while on her birthday trip to Singapore. “Bumped into an Indian cinema #superstar in the underpass on my current #birthdaytravel in Singapore—my instant reaction? ‘Hello, I know you!’ You are…,” she recalled. “His reply: ‘Yes, I am he.’”



The chef went on to narrate how, after their brief chat and photo together, fate brought them together again a couple of hours later — this time at a self-serve frozen yoghurt shop. “He waved and smiled at me — what a gentleman! And me being me, instead of acting like a proper lady, I blurted out, ‘Are you following me?’” she joked, adding that it felt like reliving a scene from Dulquer’s romantic classic O Kadhal Kanmani.



Samaira ended her note with a touch of humour and warmth: “It was lovely seeing you, though I’m so silly I forgot to ask for your number! If you or your friends ever need a #privatechef, I hope you’ll keep me in mind. My GPS clearly seems to be set to ‘celebrity sighting mode,’ and my communication filter permanently off. Jokes apart, thank you for your kindness and the laughs. Please say hi to all your fans here.”



Fans flooded her post with heart emojis and playful comments about Dulquer’s charm and Samaira’s candid storytelling, turning the sweet chance meeting into a viral moment.