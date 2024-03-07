Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life most awaited films on BookMyShow



The Goat Life starring Prithviraj Sukuamarn in the lead role has captured nationwide attention as it has emerged as one of the most anticipated films on the BookMyShow interest list. The film has outshined the upcoming Pan Indian releases such as Kalki, Devara, and Indian 2, on the list. With 129,000+ and counting viewers eagerly anticipating its release, the buzz surrounding the film has propelled it to the forefront. While Pushpa 2 is garnering a similarly peaked interest with 170,000+ viewers awaiting its release, The Goat Life is right ahead with it. The audiences have been eagerly waiting for The Goat Life’s release and expressed keen interest in experiencing this cinematic marvel in theaters. The film promises to deliver a larger-than-life theatrical experience that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.





Based on the acclaimed novel Goat Days by renowned writer Benyamin, the film delves into the compelling true story of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to seek his fortunes abroad. Produced by Visual Romance and directed by National Award Winner Blessy, The Goat Life features a stellar cast including Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K.R. Gokul, and esteemed Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. The film also boasts of music direction by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman and sound design by Resul Pookkutty, creating a captivating auditory experience for viewers. Shot in multiple countries around the world, The Goat Life sets new standards in the Malayalam film industry with its exceptional production values, breathtaking visuals, and powerful storytelling.





Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey of emotions, aspirations, and storytelling with this magnum opus, on 28th March 2024!







