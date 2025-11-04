Prithvi Theatre Festival 2025: Bollywood’s Best Celebrate Opening Night

The opening night of the Prithvi Theatre Festival on Saturday, November 1, was a glittering celebration, bringing together Bollywood’s elite for an evening of cheer and camaraderie.

The star-studded affair marked the beginning of the 17-day-long festival, which features captivating live performances and vibrant workshops at the iconic theatre in Juhu. The event will run until November 17.

The official handle of Prithvi Theatre has shared a series of pictures from the inaugural night. The series featured many celebrities, including Naseruddin Shah, Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

The gathering also saw the presence of notable names such as trustee of Prithvi Theatre, Zahan Kapoor, Bheja Fry actor Vinay Pathak, Bandish Bandits actress Shreya Chaudhry, Aahana Kumar along with Divya Dutta and Zoya Akhtar.

Joining them were the musical maestros Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, actor Makarand Deshpande and Pratik Gandhi.

In addition, designer Masaba Gupta, her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra, and rapper Slow Cheetah were among the attendees, to name a few.

Under the caption of their Instagram post, the caption read, "An evening of celebration, connection, and theatre's timeless charm. Here's to the warmth, the respect, and the magic that opened Prithvi Festival 2025."

One of the standout performances at this year's Prithvi Theatre Festival is A Fish Ate My Cat by Dur Se Brothers.

It is written and directed by Yuki Ellias, and features Abhishek Saha, Yuki Ellias, Kunaal Sangtani, Mati Rajput, Kurian Joseph, Petra Misquitta, and Latoya Mistral Ferns-Advani in major roles.

The other performances in the line-up are Eden Creek by Poor Box Productions, and The Queen by 72° East Productions.

In addition, the festival will feature a series of workshops led by industry professionals, offering attendees the chance to learn from the best in the field.