Pritam’s Musical Odyssey to Enchant North America With His Timeless Tunes

For over two decades, National Award-winning Indian composer, instrumentalist, music producer and singer Pritam has been the heartbeat of Bollywood’s soundscape, crafting melodies that have transcended generations and turned cinema into an emotional experience. From chart-topping romantic anthems to adrenaline-fueled dance hits, his music has defined the soundtrack of countless lives across the world. Now, the celebrated singer and composer is all set to bring his timeless tunes to life in a spectacular live experience as he embarks on a North America tour titled “Pritam – A Musical.”





















This one-of-a-kind musical journey, uniting the magic of cinema, music, and storytelling into a grand live spectacle, is proudly presented by CINEMA On STAGE. The tour promises an electrifying blend of nostalgia and new energy, headlined by Pritam himself, alongside an extraordinary lineup of performers: Nikhita Gandhi, Akasa Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nakash Aziz, and Shashwat Singh, each bringing their unique voice to the stage.



Designed as a celebration of Bollywood’s musical legacy, the concert will feature powerful performances, immersive soundscapes, and that unmistakable connection between artist and audience that only live music can create.



Speaking about the tour, Pritam shared, “Every song I’ve composed carries a memory, and performing them live brings those moments back to life. What makes this tour truly special is being on stage with such talented singers, gifted musicians, and local choirs who add their own spark to each city we visit.”



He added, “Every performance feels different because of that shared energy. This concert is more than just a show; it’s a heartfelt celebration of you - the audience that has shown me so much love and appreciation over the years, taking my music to unbelievable heights across platforms. This concert is a shared joy, and I am so looking forward to it.”



Aanand Dawda, Founder of Cinema On Stage, said, “Pritam is truly a musical legend, and it’s a joy to bring him back to North America after such a long time. His music has meant something special to all of us. This tour is about bringing that feeling to life. It’s about experiencing the songs we’ve loved for years, sung by the voices we know so well, in an atmosphere that feels close and real. That’s what Cinema On Stage stands for; creating moments that stay with people.”



The North American leg of "Pritam: A Musical" will begin on October 16 at the Arena Theatre in Houston. This will be followed by performances at the Center for Performing Arts in San Jose on October 18, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 19, and the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey on October 24. Each city will experience the magic of Pritam’s music, brought to life by the maestro himself along with an incredible lineup of singers, from soul-stirring romantic ballads to high-energy hits, all reimagined live with grandeur and heart.



Tickets are expected to sell out soon. Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Bollywood music live on stage.

