"The Traitors" Comes Alive at Mindspace SOCIAL with ‘The Traitors Thursday’

Hyderabad: India’s favorite neighborhood café-bar, SOCIAL, in collaboration with Prime Video, launches The Traitors Thursday, a weekly live-action game night inspired by The Traitors, an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed and award-winning thrilling reality series, hosted by Karan Johar.

SOCIAL invites guests to play the thrilling and high-stakes game as ‘Innocents’ or ‘Traitors’ and immerse themselves in an evening of strategy, suspicion, and surprise. In this psychological game of trust and betrayal, players are split into two groups: 'Innocents' and 'Traitors'. The Traitors secretly plot to murder the Innocents, while the Innocents must identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors. Gameplay unfolds in real time with selfish alliances, betrayals, and dramatic reveals, bringing the show’s energy straight to the game table.